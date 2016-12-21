Eleventh Hour Stock and Bond Reversal...

Eleventh Hour Stock and Bond Reversals Fire Up Rebalancing Talk

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

The U.S. stock market's torrid rally since Election Day may be its own worst enemy as year-end approaches, renewing focus on a theory that giant funds cause reversals as they buy losers and sell winners to keep weights in check. After climbing 3 percent to start December, the S&P 500 Index has since slipped 0.6 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
News Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 13
News MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 3
News Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt... Aug '16 Blu Loony 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,337 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,552

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC