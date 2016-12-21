Darville supports Insurance Amendment Bill 2016

With the Bill for an Act to amend the Insurance Act, to facilitate the implementation of a National Health Insurance Plan being discussed in the House of Assembly on December 14, Minister for Grand Bahama, Dr. Michael Darville, expressed that the Pineridge Constituency, fully endorses the proposed Bill. During his contribution, Darville informed the House that the Amendment of the existing Bill will undoubtedly prove beneficial to Bahamians and legal residents throughout the Commonwealth in preparation for the National Health Insurance plan.

