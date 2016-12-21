Darville supports Insurance Amendment Bill 2016
With the Bill for an Act to amend the Insurance Act, to facilitate the implementation of a National Health Insurance Plan being discussed in the House of Assembly on December 14, Minister for Grand Bahama, Dr. Michael Darville, expressed that the Pineridge Constituency, fully endorses the proposed Bill. During his contribution, Darville informed the House that the Amendment of the existing Bill will undoubtedly prove beneficial to Bahamians and legal residents throughout the Commonwealth in preparation for the National Health Insurance plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Freeport News.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
|Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt...
|Aug '16
|Blu Loony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC