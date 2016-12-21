Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank to Pay B...

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank to Pay Billions to Settle Subprime Lending Charges

22 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have reached an agreemen t with the U.S. Justice Department according to which the two banks have to pay a financial penalty due to irregularities related to sale of subprime lending in 2005 and 2007. In order to close the dispute, Credit Suisse has to pay $5.3 billion and Deutsche Bank has to pay $7.2 billion.

Chicago, IL

