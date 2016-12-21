Confidence in 2017 Volume Wanes Post-Election: First American
Expectations of transaction volume in the year ahead are down for the fourth quarter in the wake of the presidential election, according to data from First American Financial Corp. Confidence regarding growth in volume is down 11.8% from the third quarter and 3.8% from a year ago, First American reported in its quarterly Real Estate Sentiment Index. For purchases, positive sentiment has slipped 8% quarter over quarter, while for refinancings it dropped 15.6% in that same time period.
