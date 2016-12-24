Cigna Corp. (CI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Cigna's strong global supplemental business, Pharmacy benefits management services agreement, expansion of Medicare business and acquisition of HealthSpring are likely to drive long term growth. However, exposure to Chinese competition, business expansion cost in Indian market, unfavorable currency movements, ban from CMS, rising expense will pose near term headwinds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
|Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt...
|Aug '16
|Blu Loony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC