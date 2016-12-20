Berlin Tragedy Hands Merkel Foes Line...

Berlin Tragedy Hands Merkel Foes Line of Attack

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Bloomberg

Chancellor Angela Merkel got an early taste of the kind of reception she can expect from her populist opponents after a truck careened into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people in what her government said was probably a terror attack. "These are Merkel's dead," Marcus Pretzell, chairman of the Alternative for Germany party in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, The response from the anti-immigration party that's polling in third place nationally underscores the pressure on the German leader to calm a jittery nation as investigators seek to piece together the background to the presumed attack in the capital.

