Bank of Montreal Can Has $9,905,000 Stake in NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc.
Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,046 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 134,491 shares during the period.
