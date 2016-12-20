Asia to become top insurance market in 2017: Swiss Re
SWISS RE, a wholesale provider of reinsurance, believes the combination of a growing middle-income sector in Asia, especially in emerging markets, the low insurance penetration, and China's "One Belt, One Road" policy will make Asia become the biggest insurance market in the new year. Speaking on the business outlook for Asean countries in 2017 at the "Thailand Insurance Symposium" yesterday, Clarence Wong, chief economist for Asia at Swiss Reinsurance Company, said he believed that premium income would surpass those in North America and the European Union.
