Asia to become top insurance market i...

Asia to become top insurance market in 2017: Swiss Re

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Nation

SWISS RE, a wholesale provider of reinsurance, believes the combination of a growing middle-income sector in Asia, especially in emerging markets, the low insurance penetration, and China's "One Belt, One Road" policy will make Asia become the biggest insurance market in the new year. Speaking on the business outlook for Asean countries in 2017 at the "Thailand Insurance Symposium" yesterday, Clarence Wong, chief economist for Asia at Swiss Reinsurance Company, said he believed that premium income would surpass those in North America and the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
News Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 13
News MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 3
News Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt... Aug '16 Blu Loony 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,135

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC