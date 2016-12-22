Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Louisiana's Group Insurance Associates
Founded in 1983, Group Insurance Associates Inc. is an employee benefits insurance broker that provides all lines of group benefit insurance products to small and middle-market businesses and individual clients throughout the United States. The firm specializes in health, life, dental and disability coverages.
