Aetna Fight for Humana Awaits Court R...

Aetna Fight for Humana Awaits Court Ruling in U.S. Merger Case 17 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Humana Inc. is now with a federal judge who must decide whether the combination of the two health insurers should be blocked because it risks raising costs for consumers. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington heard final arguments Friday from the companies and the Justice Department about the $37 billion deal, which the government says should be stopped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
News Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 13
News MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 3
News Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt... Aug '16 Blu Loony 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,025 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC