UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 6
* RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser downgraded its growth forecast on Thursday after a global cyber attack last month disrupted the manufacture and distribution of its products to customers in multiple markets. * BOVIS: British housebuilder Bovis, which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it had earmarked an additional 3.5 million pounds to fix problems related to its homes.
