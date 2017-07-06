UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 90,768 Shares o...

UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 90,768 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,232 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,768 shares during the period.

