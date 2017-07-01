Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC
HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 106,846 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period.
