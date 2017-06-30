Household goods giant Reckitt Benckiser has warned of a permanent hit to sales after last month's massive worldwide cyber attack wrought havoc across its factories. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/reckitt-warns-of-permanent-sales-hit-after-cyber-attack-disrupts-production-35901038.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35901037.ece/973a7/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-11b7d486-4493-4466-a178-1ee18c8c1ad9_I1.jpg Household goods giant Reckitt Benckiser has warned of a permanent hit to sales after last month's massive worldwide cyber attack wrought havoc across its factories.

