Reckitt Benckiser warns of permanent sales hit from cyber attack

7 hrs ago

Household products giant Reckitt Benckiser has said last month's malware cyber attack could lead to a permanent loss of revenue. Although it had "largely contained" the attack, Reckitt said the disruption meant like-for-like revenue growth in the second quarter would be down 2%.

Chicago, IL

