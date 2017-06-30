Reckitt Benckiser Says Petya Cyber Attack Will Slam Q2 Revenues

Reckitt Benckiser said Thursday that its second quarter revenues will take a significant hit as a result of the impact of the petya cyber attack that spread across Europe and Asia late last month. The consumer health and hygiene group said that like-for-like revenues will likely fall by 2% when compared to the same quarter of 2016, Reckitt said, owing to the impact of the attack and the companies ability to ship goods to various customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.