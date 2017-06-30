Reckitt Benckiser Says Petya Cyber At...

Reckitt Benckiser Says Petya Cyber Attack Will Slam Q2 Revenues

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Reckitt Benckiser said Thursday that its second quarter revenues will take a significant hit as a result of the impact of the petya cyber attack that spread across Europe and Asia late last month. The consumer health and hygiene group said that like-for-like revenues will likely fall by 2% when compared to the same quarter of 2016, Reckitt said, owing to the impact of the attack and the companies ability to ship goods to various customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Jul 1 Goat nuts 18
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 6
How to choose Bathroom Mat? May '17 Marie Bacon 2
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May '17 Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May '17 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May '17 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May '17 BOB 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,720 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC