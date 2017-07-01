Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) ...

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Given Outperform Rating at Macquarie

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

's stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Thursday, June 15th, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 9,000 price target on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 9 hr Goat nuts 18
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 6
How to choose Bathroom Mat? May '17 Marie Bacon 2
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May '17 Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May '17 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May '17 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May '17 BOB 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC