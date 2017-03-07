5 Plc - Class B GBP 12,500,000 FRN Due 1 Jun 2034 ISIN Number ... )--Regulatory News: Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance and Oddo Corporate Finance, the following assets were booked to the liquidity ... )--Regulatory News: Au titre du contrat de liquidite confie par Teleperformance a Oddo Corporate Finance, a la date du 30 juin 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient ... )--As Agent Bank, please be advised of the following rate determined on: 7/3/2017 Issue First Flexible No. 5 Plc - Class M GBP 22,500,000 FRN Due 1 Jun 2034 ISIN Number ... )--As Agent Bank, please be advised of the following rate determined on: 7/3/2017 Issue First Flexible No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.