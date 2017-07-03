Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Position Boo...

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 116,258 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

