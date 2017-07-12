Micro-Irrigation Systems Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR over 5% From 2016 to 2022
Global Micro-irrigation Market Information- by Type , Material , End Use and Region - Forecast to 2022 Major Key Players are Akplas , Netafim Ltd Corporate , Jain irrigation systems , Irritec , Rivulis , Hunter Industries " PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on the Global Micro-Irrigation Systems Market has been estimated to grow over 5% post 2022 Micro-irrigation is an approach to irrigation which helps to reduce the water demand, it has been driven by commercial farmers in dry regions of United States of America and Israel in farming areas where water is scarce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Jul 1
|Goat nuts
|18
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May '17
|Marie Bacon
|2
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May '17
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC