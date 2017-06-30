Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) Sees Significa...

Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Libbey Inc. was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,762 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 747,865 shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 6
How to choose Bathroom Mat? May '17 Marie Bacon 2
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May '17 Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May '17 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May '17 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May '17 BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May '17 Bed Bug Bingo 153
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,687 • Total comments across all topics: 282,164,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC