Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Sat
|Goat nuts
|18
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May '17
|Marie Bacon
|2
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May '17
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC