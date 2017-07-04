Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) Rating...

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. According to Zacks, "Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV is engaged in providing various banking services primarily in Mexico.

