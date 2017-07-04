Financial Analysis: Inter Parfums
Elizabeth Arden and Inter Parfums are both non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations. Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Elizabeth Arden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Jul 1
|Goat nuts
|18
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May '17
|Marie Bacon
|2
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May '17
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC