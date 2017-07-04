Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.
UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avon Products, Inc. by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,158 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,154 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Jul 1
|Goat nuts
|18
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May '17
|Marie Bacon
|2
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May '17
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC