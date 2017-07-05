Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb...

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, August 1st.

