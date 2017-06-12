XPO Lands Deal With Nu Skin Enterprises

XPO Lands Deal With Nu Skin Enterprises

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Nu Skin Enterprises, a billion-dollar company, reached a deal with XPO Logistics to handle its global transportation and logistics needs. The personal care products and dietary supplements provider will outsource the global supply chain to XPO, including transportation management, warehousing and order fulfillment and real-time inventory tracking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to choose Bathroom Mat? May 30 Marie Bacon 2
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) May 28 Get a Clue 4
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May 24 Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May 23 BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC