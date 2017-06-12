XPO Lands Deal With Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, a billion-dollar company, reached a deal with XPO Logistics to handle its global transportation and logistics needs. The personal care products and dietary supplements provider will outsource the global supply chain to XPO, including transportation management, warehousing and order fulfillment and real-time inventory tracking.
