Wisconsin man finds $29,000 in cash in home improvement store parking lot "I thought what did I get myself into." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sRTiCX MILWAUKEE - An Eau Claire man is being praised by his local police department after finding $29,000 in cash in a home improvement On June 10th, John Franson went to Menards to find some wiring for his garage but ended up finding something a little more pricey in the parking lot - an envelope full of personal documents and cash.

