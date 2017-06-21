Wesfarmers left with $2.5m bill for Kiwi soldiers' leaking raincoats
Socks and jocks maker Pacific Brands sold a shipment of leaking rain jackets to the New Zealand Defence Force and then left Wesfarmers to cover the $2.5 million cost of replacing them.
