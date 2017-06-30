Wesfarmers coal mine sale cools off, ...

Wesfarmers coal mine sale cools off, bidders drop out - sources

13 hrs ago

The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. U.S. private equity partners Apollo Global Management and Xcoal Energy & Resources ended their joint pursuit of the 8-million-tonnes-per-year coking coal mine four weeks ago after failing to reach a deal on price, the sources said.

