WBI Investments Inc. Buys 12,853 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,009 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period.
