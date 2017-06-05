UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch o...

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 5

Monday Read more: Reuters

June 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 7555.6 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.13 percent higher ahead of the cash market open. * LONDON ATTACKS: Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revellers in nearby bars.

Chicago, IL

