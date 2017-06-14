TV Azteca Announces Advance Payment o...

TV Azteca Announces Advance Payment of US$60 Million of its US$300 Million Senior Notes Due in 2018

TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. , one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, announced today that on July 14, it will pay in advance US$60 million of its US$300 million senior notes, with a coupon of 7.5% and due in 2018, at a call price of 100%. The prepayment will be made with cash generated by the operation of the company.

