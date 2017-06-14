TV Azteca Announces Advance Payment of US$60 Million of its US$300 Million Senior Notes Due in 2018
TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. , one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, announced today that on July 14, it will pay in advance US$60 million of its US$300 million senior notes, with a coupon of 7.5% and due in 2018, at a call price of 100%. The prepayment will be made with cash generated by the operation of the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May 30
|Marie Bacon
|2
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|May 28
|Get a Clue
|4
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May 24
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC