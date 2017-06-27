Trio of tenants walk away from Norwalk development
The Container Store is among a trio of tenants to back out of earlier plans to lease space at the Waypointe district under development in Norwalk, Conn. The Container Store is among a trio of tenants to back out of earlier plans to lease space at the Waypointe district under development in Norwalk, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May 30
|Marie Bacon
|2
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May '17
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC