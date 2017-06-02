Toro Co (TTC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts
Toro Co has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
