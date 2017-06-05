Tonys: Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole Perform "Face to Face" From 'War Paint'
The stage legends star as rival makeup titans Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden in the new musical, which traces their parallel paths as the country's first major female entrepreneurs. Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole joined forces at the Tony Awards with a performance of "Face to Face" from War Paint .
