Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC Sells 19,672 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,672 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Fri
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May 30
|Marie Bacon
|2
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May 24
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC