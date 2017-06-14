The Wall Street Journal: Avon Product...

The Wall Street Journal: Avon Products CEO Sheri McCoy expected to announce retirement

19 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Avon Products Inc. Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, according to people familiar with the matter, after her effort to turn around the beleaguered cosmetics seller faltered. Ms. McCoy is near a decision to retire, according to the people, who cautioned that terms of her departure are still being worked out and no final decisions have been made.

