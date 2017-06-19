The Ba laster Corporation Expands Its...

The Ba laster Corporation Expands Its Presence in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Expanded lineup of B'laster products at Canadian Tire locations, building on a decade of partnership with key Canadian retailer Products available to Canada's industrial market for the first time in company's 60-year history through an exclusive agreement with Wajax )--The B'laster Corporation announced today an expanded presence in Canada by adding to their retail presence there and entering the country's industrial market for the first time. Since 1957, B'laster has delivered professional-grade penetrants, lubricants, rust inhibitors and a full line of specialty formulas for professionals and consumers in the U.S. The company has had a presence in Canada with Canadian Tire for more than a decade and has experienced success there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Tue USS LIBERTY 6
How to choose Bathroom Mat? May 30 Marie Bacon 2
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May 24 Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May 23 BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC