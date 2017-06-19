The Ba laster Corporation Expands Its Presence in Canada

Expanded lineup of B'laster products at Canadian Tire locations, building on a decade of partnership with key Canadian retailer Products available to Canada's industrial market for the first time in company's 60-year history through an exclusive agreement with Wajax )--The B'laster Corporation announced today an expanded presence in Canada by adding to their retail presence there and entering the country's industrial market for the first time. Since 1957, B'laster has delivered professional-grade penetrants, lubricants, rust inhibitors and a full line of specialty formulas for professionals and consumers in the U.S. The company has had a presence in Canada with Canadian Tire for more than a decade and has experienced success there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.