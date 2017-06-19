The Ba laster Corporation Expands Its Presence in Canada
Expanded lineup of B'laster products at Canadian Tire locations, building on a decade of partnership with key Canadian retailer Products available to Canada's industrial market for the first time in company's 60-year history through an exclusive agreement with Wajax )--The B'laster Corporation announced today an expanded presence in Canada by adding to their retail presence there and entering the country's industrial market for the first time. Since 1957, B'laster has delivered professional-grade penetrants, lubricants, rust inhibitors and a full line of specialty formulas for professionals and consumers in the U.S. The company has had a presence in Canada with Canadian Tire for more than a decade and has experienced success there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May 30
|Marie Bacon
|2
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May 24
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC