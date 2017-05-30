Teixeira v. Home Depot Inc

The plaintiff, Robert Teixeira, appeals from the decision of the Workers' Compensation Commissioner denying the plaintiff's request for a continuance on the rescheduled trial date and concluding that the plaintiff had not met his burden of proof that his discharge from employment by the defendant, The Home Depot, Inc., was retaliatory in violation of the Workers' Compensation Act, General Statutes A a 31-275 et seq. . 1 We affirm the decision of the commissioner.

