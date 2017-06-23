Tech Data Corporation (TECD) versus A...

Tech Data Corporation (TECD) versus Aaron's, (AAN) Critical Contrast

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Tech Data Corporation and Aaron's, are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitabiliy, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings. 93.6% of Tech Data Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 6
How to choose Bathroom Mat? May 30 Marie Bacon 2
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May '17 Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May '17 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May '17 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May '17 BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May '17 Bed Bug Bingo 153
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,993,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC