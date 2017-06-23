Tech Data Corporation (TECD) versus Aaron's, (AAN) Critical Contrast
Tech Data Corporation and Aaron's, are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitabiliy, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings. 93.6% of Tech Data Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May 30
|Marie Bacon
|2
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May '17
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May '17
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC