Shopping 26 mins ago 9:39 p.m.Sears is closing 66 more stores, including Midway Mall in Elyria
File photo taken in 2017 shows a sign at the edge of the Sears Holdings headquarters campus in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Sears Holdings is closing 66 more stores in its drive to bring its Sears and Kmart stores back to profitability, a source close to the chain said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May 30
|Marie Bacon
|2
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|May 28
|Get a Clue
|4
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May 24
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC