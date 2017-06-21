Ronald O. Perelman Acquires 255,681 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (REV) Stock
Revlon, Inc. Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 255,681 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $5,865,322.14.
