Ronald O. Perelman Acquires 255,681 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (REV) Stock

Revlon, Inc. Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 255,681 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $5,865,322.14.

