Revlon Appoints Chris Peterson CFO, Effective Immediately
Revlon Inc. said Tuesday that its chief operating officer, Chris Peterson, has been appointed chief financial officer, succeeding Juan Figuereo, who is retiring from the company. Figuereo joined in April 2016 and played a role in the Elizabeth Arden acquisition.
