Restoration Hardware crashes 26% afte...

Restoration Hardware crashes 26% after a disappointing forecast for the second quarter

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Restoration Hardware shares plunged by as much as 26% on Friday after the company's forecast for second-quarter earnings missed analysts' expectations. The high-end furniture retailer said on Thursday that it estimated second-quarter adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.38 to $0.43, below the range of $0.53 to $0.75 that analysts had estimated according to Bloomberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to choose Bathroom Mat? May 30 Marie Bacon 2
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) May 28 Get a Clue 4
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May 24 Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May 23 BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC