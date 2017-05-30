Restoration Hardware crashes 26% after a disappointing forecast for the second quarter

Restoration Hardware shares plunged by as much as 26% on Friday after the company's forecast for second-quarter earnings missed analysts' expectations. The high-end furniture retailer said on Thursday that it estimated second-quarter adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.38 to $0.43, below the range of $0.53 to $0.75 that analysts had estimated according to Bloomberg.

