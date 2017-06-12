Reckitt Benckiser gets final approval for Mead Johnson acquisition
Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser has received final regulatory approval for its recommended acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition. Reckitt had announced back in February that it would buy the US baby milk manufacturer for up to $17.9bn in an all-cash deal.
