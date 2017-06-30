Prolific south side drug dealer busted
Corpus Christi narcotics officers took down what is believed to be a prolific south side drug ring Wednesday, confiscating drugs, weapons and cash. Officers arrested 25-year-old Cody Kirkland, 20-year-old Jonathan Merritt and 26-year-old Roel Ramirez in the parking lot of a restaurant on the 6600 block of South Staples St. During the arrest found a .380 caliber handgun, from Kirkland's car along with nearly a pound of marijuana.
