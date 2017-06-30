Prolific south side drug dealer busted

Prolific south side drug dealer busted

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi narcotics officers took down what is believed to be a prolific south side drug ring Wednesday, confiscating drugs, weapons and cash. Officers arrested 25-year-old Cody Kirkland, 20-year-old Jonathan Merritt and 26-year-old Roel Ramirez in the parking lot of a restaurant on the 6600 block of South Staples St. During the arrest found a .380 caliber handgun, from Kirkland's car along with nearly a pound of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 6
How to choose Bathroom Mat? May '17 Marie Bacon 2
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May '17 Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May '17 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May '17 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May '17 BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May '17 Bed Bug Bingo 153
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,169 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC