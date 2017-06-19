Procter & Gamble's Marc Pritchard on getting partners to...
Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard said at the beginning of 2017 that the digital ad industry needed to grow up and follow common measurement standards. Halfway through the year, Pritchard said nearly "40 to 50 percent" of P&G's media, agency and ad tech partners are meeting the brand's minimum standards.
