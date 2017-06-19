Procter & Gamble: Ready For A Real Rumble
Activist investor Nelson Peltz and his Trian Partners has got a win at General Electric , and now might be ready to take on its largest investment ever - Procter & Gamble . Trian owns a $3.3 billion stake in P&G, while its GE stake is about $2 billion.
