Procter & Gamble Could Be Nearing a Tough Battle With This Legendary Activist Investor
The operations-oriented "liquid private equity" focused manager behind Trian Fund Management had been privately agitating for a change at the industrial conglomerate for months until last Monday, when GE CEO Jeff Immelt capitulated and announced his resignation. Following that move, and Immelt's successor's plans for a full portfolio review , Peltz can now focus his attention on another major investment for the firm: Procter & Gamble .
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 16
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May 30
|Marie Bacon
|2
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May 24
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
