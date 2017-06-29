Procter & Gamble Could Be Nearing a Tough Battle With This Legendary Activist Investor

The operations-oriented "liquid private equity" focused manager behind Trian Fund Management had been privately agitating for a change at the industrial conglomerate for months until last Monday, when GE CEO Jeff Immelt capitulated and announced his resignation. Following that move, and Immelt's successor's plans for a full portfolio review , Peltz can now focus his attention on another major investment for the firm: Procter & Gamble .

